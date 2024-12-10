Global South and the straitjacket of unipolarity

President Xi Jinping, during his address at the “BRICS Plus” leaders’ dialogue in Kazan Russia on October 24, 2024, called upon the countries of the Global South to “support each other in taking the path to modernization” and announced the formation of a Global South Think Tanks Alliance to “promote people-to-people exchanges and experience-sharing.” Politicians and policy makers of the developing countries were quick to heed the call coming from the leader of a country that has accounted for close to three-quarters of global poverty reduction since 1980.

In Nanjing, Jiangsu province, during a historic conclave of political leaders and representatives of think tanks from over 100 countries, the Global South Think Tanks Alliance was officially launched on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The pooling of resources from more than 200 universities and institutions from China and other developing counties will investigate, among others, reasons behind the failures of Western theories of development and globalization and conduct research to highlight that each developing country can forge its own unique path of modernization, as demonstrated by the success of China.

After WWII, the establishment of Bretton Woods institutions and the UN system inaugurated the first-ever global security and economic order but the emergence of the USSR as an ideological rival prevented the United States from exercising uncontested hegemony. This all changed when the curtain fell on the Soviet Union in December 1991. For the next quarter century, the West purveyed its values, political institutions, economic models, security organizations, and cultural norms as the inexorable destiny of all mankind. No society could find stability, develop economically, or make social progress except within the framework of liberal democracy, market economy, and Western notions of freedom and human rights.

Russia, other republics of the former Soviet Union, and nations of Eastern Europe were the first to experience the transformation of their societies in the “new world order.” These countries were cajoled and coerced by Washington in to accepting the “shock therapy” of disarmament, denuclearization, democratization, privatization, and wholesale deregulation and liberalization. The results were less than salubrious.

Countries in Africa, Latin America, and Asia were made to follow the same set of policies through soft and hard power tactics. After nearly three decades, the results outside Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States are even less encouraging. Economically, countries in Latin America have either regressed or remain stagnant.

China is the most notable example of this East Asian exceptionalism. Since the reform and opening up beginning in 1978, China has modernised and engaged with the outside world without succumbing to the Western model of development and global integration.

The economic success of China has shattered the spell of Western ideological hegemony and opened new possibilities for developing countries to pursue policies that suit their social, political, and historic realities.

The rise of China is not just characterized by strategic autonomy but also by humility, the principle of non-interference, and strategic restraint. While Chinah as displayed leadership by initiating the Global South Think Tanks Dialogue and forming an Alliance of research institutions from more than one hundred countries, it has no desire to export its political institutions and economic model. China only functions as a mirror. It is for the public intellectuals of the Global South to ponder why their societies are falling behind despite being the poster child of Western globalization while China has succeeded in rejuvenating its civilization by following a path forged by its people and history. The message of President Xi Jinping to the Global South, delivered at theG20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18, 2024, can serve as a source of inspiration, “if China can make it, other developing countries can make it too.”

Syed Sardar Ali

The author is the Chairperson of Crescent Foundation Pakistan.