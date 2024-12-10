Global watchdog tracks Syria’s chemical weapons obligations amid political transition

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) raised serious concerns Monday over the status of Syria’s chemical weapons program and its compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

The Technical Secretariat emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring developments in Syria, where gaps and inconsistencies in Syria’s chemical weapons declarations remain unresolved more than a decade after the country joined the CWC.

The OPCW noted that toxic chemicals have been used as weapons in Syria on multiple occasions, with investigations conducted by the Technical Secretariat and other independent international bodies.

The secretariat has expressed concern about the security and integrity of Syria’s declared chemical weapons facilities, which include research, development, production, storage and testing sites.

Monitoring efforts are also focused on any potential movements or incidents involving chemical weapons materials or related documentation, as well as measures Syria has implemented to comply with its CWC obligations.

In a statement, the OPCW underscored the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all chemical weapons-related materials and facilities across Syria.

It has communicated with the Syrian Embassy to reiterate this priority and stressed its willingness to engage further with Syrian authorities and international partners to address these issues.

On Nov. 27, Syrian opposition forces launched a 10-day lightning offensive, capturing key cities, and then on Dec. 8 the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow, where Russia granted them asylum.