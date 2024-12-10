Gold prices increase by Rs2,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs276,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs274,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,734 to Rs236,698 from Rs235,254, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs217,221 from Rs215,650. Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $20 to $2,652 from $2,632, the association reported.