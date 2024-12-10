Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Governor asks NAB to overcome trust-deficit for better accountability

Our Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should develop trust among the people to achieve good results pertaining to accountability. He said that NAB officials had to work with dedication and positive attitude for corruption-free society.

While addressing a seminar titled ‘Role of Accountability in Good Governance’ organized by NAB Karachi in connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day at Governor House Sindh, he said we had to work hard for the prosperity and development of the country with better accountability. The Governor Tessori said that everyone had to play its part to put the country on the path to prosperity and development. He lauded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi in combating corruption, which he believed was crucial for Pakistan’s economic development. He also highlighted that corruption had severe consequences, including reduced domestic and foreign investments, and economic growth. He further emphasized the importance of moral integrity in preventing corruption.

Director General NAB Karachi, Javed Akbar Riaz (PSP) in his welcome address, highlighted NAB’s commitment to combating corruption and promoting good governance, with a focus on accountability as a cornerstone of National progress. He said that it was imperative to create an inclusive environment where all the stakeholders collectively play their role in curbing corrupting from society. NAB Karachi made total recovery of Rs 2,497,000 million in the form of settlement. This had been recorded as the highest indirect recovery in the history of NAB.  Former SBP Governor Dr Ishrat Hussain, Arts Council President Ahmed Shah and DG Financial Monitoring Unit Lubna Farooq also addressed the Seminar.

Later, the Governor gave away merit certificates to the officers of NAB Karachi in recognition of their best performance in the year 2024.

Shield were also distributed among the top winner students of declamation contest on anti-corruption theme that was held in English, Urdu and Sindhi language throughout colleges of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas Divisions.

Our Staff Reporter

