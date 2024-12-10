Govt moves to counter JUI-F chief’s hardline on madaris bill

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday instantly became active in an apparent move to counter the hardline taken by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the controversial bill about registration of religious seminaries.

Naqvi met with Patron-in-Chief of the Wafaqul Madaris Maulana Fazl Rahim Ashrafi and other eminent scholars at Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore. Last week, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl had warned of starting an anti-government movement if President Asif Ali didn’t give his final assent to the madrassa bill.

The seminaries registration bill, passed by the parliament along with 26th Constitutional Amendment, has become a bone of contention between the JUI-F and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administration as the latter doesn’t want that President gives its final assent on it

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, Naqvi inquired about the health of Maulana Ashrafi and expressed his best wishes for him.

During the meeting, the seminaries registeration bill was discussed in detail.

Maulana Ashrafi, while talking to the minister, said there should be no politics on the issue of seminaries. “We will play our positive role on the issue of seminaries,” he was quoted as saying this in the meeting. He further said seminaries in Punjab should also be under the Education Department like the federal government.

The interior minister thanked Maulana Fazl Rahim for his assurance of playing a positive role regarding seminaries.