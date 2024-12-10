Habib University, L’Oréal Pakistan launch strategic partnership for youth development

KARACHI - Marking an exciting milestone for academia-industry collaboration, Habib University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with L’Oréal Pakistan during a ceremony held at L’Oréal’s Head Office in Karachi the progressive collaboration aims to support university students in becoming career-ready through deliberate exposure to real-world industry practices and skill-building opportunities, furthering Habib University’s Career Curation Programme while upholding L’Oréal’s dedication to youth development (L’Oréal For Youth (L4Y)).

Speaking on L’Oréal becoming ‘Habib University’s Partner in Shaping Futures’, Mr Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan, said, “We’re extremely thrilled that this partnership has come to fruition, and now serves as a key step in enhancing youth employability and aiding the creation of meaningful employment opportunities for the younger generation. This partnership’s integration into the L’Oréal For Youth initiative and its multiple programmes ensures that it remains tailor-focused on creating avenues through which young minds can push boundaries and shape the future of Pakistan’s economy.”

Under this three-year agreement, L’Oréal Pakistan will provide students with invaluable insights into the transition from academia to the workforce, industry expectations, and professional skills. It will further host on-site visits to its head office; offer career development seminars and mentorship programs; CV-building, mock interviews, and talks by industry leaders; potential collaborations for final-year projects; and share feedback on curriculum development to integrate and emphasise practical knowledge.

Ms Yasmeen Bano, Vice President of Habib University, underscored the importance of this initiative stating, “With the rapid pace of technological advancement and the increasing demands of the job market, it’s crucial to equip our students with hands-on experience and industry insights. Our collaboration with L’Oréal Pakistan gives us a remarkable opportunity to bridge the gap between our students’ academic pursuits and the professional world. Working alongside an industry leader dedicated to investing in the future of Pakistan’s youth and to preparing our students with the skills and perspectives they need to thrive is an immense source of pride.” Honouring this commitment, L’Oréal Pakistan has also extended opportunities for internships, projects, and full-time roles to Habib University’s students, especially through Brandstorm – L’Oréal’s prestigious international innovation competition through which student teams tackle real-world business issues faced by the beauty industry. With such targeted efforts, L’Oréal is building a legacy of community impact, nurturing future leaders who are equipped to address local and global challenges with creativity, resilience, and a commitment to sustainable growth.