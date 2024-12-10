Hill torrents: A silent threat to Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable communities

Islamabad - Despite contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan faces significant challenges from climate change, particularly from hill torrents. These devastating natural phenomena threaten the livelihoods of millions in arid and semi-arid regions, with experts warning that 20-25% of the population is at risk of displacement if adequate measures are not implemented.

Hill torrents are formed when water rapidly accumulates on steep slopes, creating fast-moving streams laden with water, silt, and organic material. While these torrents hold immense potential for supporting agriculture, their destructive power, exacerbated by poor planning and environmental degradation, poses a significant threat. In Pakistan, these torrents are known locally as Rod Kohi in Punjab, Nai in Sindh, Sailaba in Balochistan, and Zam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They cover approximately 55% of the country’s landmass, making them the second-largest irrigation system after the Indus Basin. Spate irrigation, a traditional method of harnessing torrent water, supports agricultural practices in water-scarce regions.

Dr. Muqarrab Ali, an expert from the MNS University of Agriculture Multan, highlighted the plight of rural communities, where over 20% of the population faces constant threats from these torrents. Livestock, a cornerstone of rural economies, suffers heavily, with up to 40% of cattle, goats, and poultry at risk of drowning, starvation, or disease during flood events. Agriculture in hill torrent regions depends on effectively utilizing floodwater. In Balochistan, farmers use torrential rains to cultivate drought-resistant crops like sorghum and pearl millet. Similarly, in KP, Sindh, and Punjab, torrents irrigate fields for legumes, oilseeds, and other crops. However, despite their potential, only 0.72 to 2 million hectares of land are cultivated annually, far below the 13.25 million hectares available.

Researcher Hamna Iftikhar noted that these seasonal torrents are vital for recharging soil moisture and determining crop types. However, inefficient water management systems and a lack of modern infrastructure hinder their full utilization. Environmental degradation, deforestation, and unplanned infrastructure development have worsened the challenges posed by hill torrents. The catastrophic floods of 2022, triggered by record-breaking monsoon rains—726% above average in Sindh—highlighted the disastrous implications of unchecked hill torrents. Torrents from the Suleiman Range flooded DG Khan and Rajanpur, displacing thousands and causing widespread destruction. The rising temperatures in Pakistan, which have increased by 0.57°C over the 20th century, further aggravate the situation by intensifying rainfall patterns. Experts estimate that climate change will continue to exacerbate the frequency and intensity of hill torrents, putting more communities at risk. With around 14 identifiable hill torrent regions in Pakistan and a combined potential of 23 billion cubic meters of water across approximately 1,200 locations, experts emphasize the need for immediate action. Dr Muqarrab Ali stated that managing hill torrents requires a combination of advocacy, modern technology, and sustainable planning. Measures such as constructing water reservoirs, strengthening spate irrigation systems, and reforesting vulnerable areas can help mitigate the impact of torrents while maximizing their agricultural potential.

He also stressed the importance of raising awareness among local communities about disaster preparedness and ensuring that government policies prioritize sustainable water management. Hill torrents represent both a threat and an opportunity for Pakistan. While they endanger millions of lives and livelihoods, they also hold the potential to transform agriculture in water-scarce regions if managed effectively. Without timely intervention, however, the devastating consequences of hill torrents will continue to escalate. Talking to TheNation, Abdul Basit (Retired Headmaster Taunsa Sharif) said that there was a need to avoid dangerous effects of hill torrents as the 2022 floods in their area caused much destruction.

Asmat Ullah, from Basti Khalairo, said his village was badly affected due to floods. The government should make climate change a priority and work on hill torrents. Muhammad Mustafa of Basti Saghdaf said it was horrible for the people of the area. The government and environmentalists should focus on it to save human lives. Muhammad Ramzan from Basti Thal said his family suffered a lot due to floods. “Hopefully, the bad days will not come again,” he said. Another resident of the affected area, Muhammad Majeed Khan of Basti Sagh Faragh said it was an unforgettable moment in his life. “I hope that doomsday will not repeat,” he said. Jan Muhammad, Sattar Khan, Bashir Khan and Muhammad Khalid from Basti Chattar Watta were of the view that they wished the government would make proper arrangements to deal with climate change.