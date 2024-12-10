Human Rights Day being observed today

Like the rest of the world, Pakistan is marking World Human Rights Day today (Tuesday) under the theme "Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now."

The day aims to promote awareness and inspire action to protect human rights globally. Observed annually on December 10, it commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of the UDHR, a historic document that enshrines the inalienable rights of all individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, gender, language, political beliefs, or social background.

Adopted in Paris on December 10, 1948, the UDHR was the first global commitment to universally protect fundamental human rights, setting a cornerstone for international human rights standards.