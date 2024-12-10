ICCI president criticises govt’s inaction on privatising loss-making state entities

ISLAMABAD - Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has expressed frustration over the government’s failure to privatise loss-making state-owned entities, such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), and Pakistan Railways (PR).

He said that despite the government’s repeated claims about the massive burden of these entities on the national exchequer, not a single public entity has been privatised, despite Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s statement acknowledging the Rs6 trillion cost over the past decade. Qureshi emphasised that privatisation is crucial for reducing losses from these entities, yet the government still needs to take action. He also mentioned that plans to privatise Pakistan Steel Mills were abandoned. Qureshi argues that privatisation, liberalisation, and deregulation are essential for economic stability and the country’s progress.

Additionally, Qureshi highlighted bureaucratic hurdles hindering the ease of business in the country despite the business community’s determination to drive economic growth. He also highlighted the ICCI’s efforts to foster closer ties between the business community and government through its uninterrupted measures and initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and empower women entrepreneurs for financial self-sufficiency. Notably, the government has a privatisation programme in place, which includes 24 state-owned enterprises to be privatised by 2029. However, progress on this front could be made faster.