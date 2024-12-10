Interior minister meets Maulana Fazal Ashrafi

LAHORE - As part of government’s efforts to reach out to the ulema to seek their support on the seminaries bill, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday with Patron-in-Chief of the Wafaq ul Madaris Maulana Fazl Rahim Ashrafi and other eminent scholars at Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore. The interior minister also inquired about the health of Maulana Fazal Rahim Ashrafi and expressed his best wishes for him. During the meeting, the seminaries bill was discussed in detail. Talking to the interior minister, Maulana Fazal Rahim said that there should be no politics on the issues of seminaries. He stated that he will play his positive role on the issue of seminaries. He further said that seminaries in Punjab should also be placed under the education department much like the arrangement under the federal government. The interior minister thanked Maulana Fazl Rahim for his assurance of playing a positive role regarding the seminaries. Later, Maulana Fazal Rahim Ashrafi offered a prayer for the security, development and prosperity of the country.