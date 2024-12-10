Islamabad to cancel vehicle registrations for unpaid token tax from January 1

The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has announced that vehicle registrations will be canceled starting January 1, 2024, for owners who fail to pay their . A stringent 200% fine will also be imposed on defaulters.

A department spokesperson urged citizens to settle their outstanding dues promptly, highlighting a 20-day grace period to facilitate compliance. Vehicle owners with long-pending payments are advised to act immediately to avoid legal action.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon reinforced the administration's resolve, warning of a crackdown on vehicles with unpaid from the new year. “We urge citizens to avoid penalties and inconvenience by paying their dues in time,” he said.

The measure aligns with the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) intensified efforts to meet its tax collection target of Rs980 billion by December. With only Rs775 billion collected in the first four months of the fiscal year, the FBR has also vowed to take strict action against wealthy tax evaders and individuals filing nil returns.