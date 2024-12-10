Japan youth program promotes mutual understanding

ISLAMABAD - The Japan embassy yesterday organized a pre-departure orientation session for the first batch of six Pakistani youth visiting Japan from December 10 to 17, 2024, under the JENESYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths) program. The session aimed to prepare the participants with essential information before their departure.

A total of 41 youth from SAARC countries have been invited by the Japanese government to participate in this program, which focuses on the theme of ‘Energy.’ JENESYS, a youth exchange initiative, seeks to promote mutual respect and understanding between Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. Participants will explore Japan’s economy, society, history, politics, and culture through lectures and visits.

Ambassador-designate of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, expressed hope that the participants’ stay in Japan would be fruitful. He urged the group to maximize their learning experience and highlighted the significance of their home stay in Japan, where they can share Pakistan’s rich culture while experiencing Japanese life firsthand.

The ambassador emphasized that such programs strengthen mutual understanding and friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan. The government of Japan annually invites several youth groups from SAARC countries for these short-term visits to build capacities and foster regional ties.