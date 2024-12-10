Khawaja Asif slams PTI for exploiting Pashtun card, internal divisions

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of using the Pashtun card for its political interests.

Criticizing PTI leaders for sharing misleading figures about alleged deaths of party supporters during protests, Asif questioned the absence of evidence or families of the deceased.

He claimed internal divisions within PTI, suggesting conflicting narratives among its leadership. Referring to Omer Ayub's speech, Asif alleged that key PTI leaders fled the protest, including Bushra Bibi, who he said accompanied them.

Asif further stated that Ali Amin Gandapur also abandoned the protest, with video footage reportedly showing him fleeing and subsequently being attacked by PTI supporters. He alleged that Gandapur’s guard fired at party supporters to disperse the crowd.

The defence minister also criticized PTI leaders for invoking provincialism, claiming they were following a divisive agenda similar to that of former military ruler Ayub Khan and his relatives.





