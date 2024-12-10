KP CM stresses need for self-accountability to eradicate corruption

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Monday emphasized the need for self-accountability as a prerequisite for eradicating corruption from society.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar organised by the Information and Public Relations Department and the Provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar, the Chief Minister highlighted that corruption could only be eliminated when society collectively begins to view it as a serious moral evil.

He termed corruption a social menace and said, “The day we start seeing corruption as a grave issue, its eradication will begin.” He also stressed the need for the implementation of anti-corruption measures beyond mere rhetoric.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of seeking blessings and peace in life over the pursuit of wealth, noting that wealth is meaningless without inner tranquillity and divine blessings.

He further called for decisions in all aspects of life to align with Islamic teachings, asserting that following these principles is essential for success in both this world and the hereafter.

Highlighting social shortcomings, Gandapur lamented the lack of moral standards required to overcome corruption, stating that despite having resources and wealth, we are deprived of peace and contentment. He criticized institutions responsible for curbing corruption for failing to fulfill their duties and, in some cases, becoming promoters of corruption themselves.

He expressed regret that anti-corruption bodies at the national level are often misused for political victimization, making the fight against corruption even more challenging. “It is unfortunate that as a society, we remain mentally enslaved and lack intellectual independence. If we aspire for progress, we must free ourselves from this mindset,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur urged individuals to prioritize the upbringing and education of their children over amassing wealth through illicit means.

He noted that children raised on ill-gotten wealth often fail to respect their parents or uphold family honor.

The seminar also featured speeches by provincial cabinet members Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Brig (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi, and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

The speakers discussed the negative impact of corruption on society, measures for its prevention, and highlighted various related issues.

The event was attended by provincial ministers Arshad Ayub, Meena Khan Afridi, and Syed Qasim Ali Shah, along with the Inspector General of Police, administrative secretaries of provincial departments, government officials, media representatives, and a large number of students.

The seminar concluded with an awareness walk against corruption, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur