Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KWSC completes repair of 84” main water line on University road

Our Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), on Monday, announced that repair work of damaged main water supply line on the university road was completed and supply of water from Dhabeji pumping station in the line has been started.

The 84” main line was damaged during construction work of an ongoing development project on the main university road in the previous week and water supply to line was suspended from the pumping station.

The KWSC spokesperson, in a statement issued here, informed that repair of 84” main line has been completed and water was being released from Dhabeji pumping station to recharge the water supply lines.

The construction work had continued for more than five days and 300 workers took part in the repair works round the clock while heavy machinery was also used for the repairs, the KWSC spokesperson informed adding that use of drill machine during a development project on University road caused major damages to the main line at two different points while pouring of concrete by the project workers to fill the holes exacerbated the situation.

SC rejects govt plea to let military courts announce verdicts on trials of civilians

He said that it took more than three days to remove the concrete from the affected pipelines as heavy machinery could not be used inside the pipelines and the entire work had been carried out manually by the labour.

After completion of repair works and removal of concrete as well as silt from the pipeline, water supply from the Dhabeji pumping station has been started and water lines being charged, he said and hoped that de-silting of the pipelines will result into improved water supply.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024