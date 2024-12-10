LCCI calls for Chambers’ role in appointment of diplomats

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to ensure the chambers’ role in the appointment process of diplomats, especially trade officers abroad. This involvement is crucial to achieve quicker and more effective economic results.

In response to a recent media report here Monday, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad stressed the importance of merit-based appointments for key diplomatic positions. He said that competent individuals must be appointed to these critical roles to effectively represent Pakistan’s interests globally and to stimulate trade. Mian Abuzar Shad urged the government to consult with the chambers of commerce during the appointment process to ensure that only qualified and capable individuals are chosen. Additionally, he recommended that formal examinations be made mandatory for these appointments, with 10 additional marks allocated for interviews conducted in collaboration with chambers of commerce and industry.

The LCCI president said that the business community contributes over Rs13 trillion in taxes annually and has a legitimate right to be part of consultations on matters that directly impact the nation’s economic future. He attributed Pakistan’s stagnant trade performance over the past 77 years to the lack of qualified individuals in critical overseas positions. These positions often filled by individuals who were unable to effectively promote Pakistan’s trade or present the nation’s case on international platforms, have contributed significantly to the country’s underperformance in global markets.

Mian Abuzar Shad presented several actionable suggestions to the government to address these challenges and improve the effectiveness of Pakistan’s trade diplomacy. He said that the government should conduct a comprehensive review of the performance of all trade officers for the past three months and share these reports with chambers of commerce for evaluation. This transparency will allow the business community to assess whether the officers are effectively promoting trade. He said that each trade officer should be tasked with achieving a minimum of 2.5 percent trade growth every quarter. This performance-based approach will ensure that officers are held accountable for tangible results. In the case of underperformance, trade officers should be given two opportunities to improve their performance. If they fail to achieve the target after these chances, they should be removed from their position to make way for more capable individuals.

The LCCI president also emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in the appointment of trade officers and other diplomatic staff. He said that such appointments must be made in close consultation with the private sector, particularly chambers of commerce, to ensure that the interests of the business community are adequately represented. Only through transparent, merit-based appointments and strong collaboration between the public and private sectors can Pakistan effectively compete in the global market, increase trade, and enhance its economic standing. In addition to its stance on diplomatic appointments, the LCCI president also highlighted the chamber’s proactive role in addressing national issues. He mentioned the LCCI’s efforts in bringing attention to concerns surrounding Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Mian Abuzar Shad said that it is critical for the business community to be kept informed of any progress or developments related to IPPs and, therefore, he called for the inclusion of LCCI representatives on relevant boards.

He added that under the Consumer Rights Act, consumers have the right to representation and full transparency regarding matters related to IPPs.