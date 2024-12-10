Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (r) formally charged in court martial proceedings

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (r) formally charged in court martial proceedings
Web Desk
4:58 PM | December 10, 2024
National

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that retired Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed is now formally charged in the ongoing Field General Court Martial proceedings initiated on August 12, 2024.

The retired general is charged with involvement in political activities, breaches of the Official Secrets Act, compromising state security, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing undue harm to individuals.

Additionally, a separate investigation is probing his alleged role in violent and disruptive incidents, particularly those linked to the unrest of May 9. The inquiry examines possible collusion with political elements and actions based on their instructions.

The ISPR assured that Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (R) is being granted all legal rights under the law throughout the court-martial process.

Federal Minister Tarar vows action against anarchy, online harassment

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024