Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (r) formally charged in court martial proceedings

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that retired Lt. Gen. is now formally charged in the ongoing Field General Court Martial proceedings initiated on August 12, 2024.

The retired general is charged with involvement in political activities, breaches of the Official Secrets Act, compromising state security, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing undue harm to individuals.

Additionally, a separate investigation is probing his alleged role in violent and disruptive incidents, particularly those linked to the unrest of May 9. The inquiry examines possible collusion with political elements and actions based on their instructions.

The ISPR assured that Lt. Gen. (R) is being granted all legal rights under the law throughout the court-martial process.