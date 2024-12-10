Madrassa Bill can’t become law due to some legal complications: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that extensive consultations were being done to find out a solution to seminaries registration issue, acceptable to all stakeholders.

Delivering speech at Conference on Madrassa Registration and Reforms, he said that input of Ulama and Mashaikh regarding the registration and Madrassa reforms was important.

The minister said a few years back, a system was devised after extensive consultations to bring religious seminaries into the mainstream.

Tarar said that the objective of that legislation was to bring seminaries into national mainstream, besides eradicating some negative perceptions in this regard. The most important aspect of that system was to ensure that the students graduated from seminaries do not face any discrimination and get equal opportunities, he added.

“Registration of 18,000 Madrasahs is the result of the efforts of the Department of Religious Education”, he said adding that efforts of the Director General of Religious Education were worth appreciation.

He also thanked the role of Ulema and Mashaikh for their cooperation in this regard.

About the Madrassa Bill, he said it could not become law due to some legal complications. He said the suggestions given by the scholars had been noted, and final solution would be found after thorough consultations.

Registration of religious seminaries done by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had started bearing fruits, the minister noted.

He said it was praise worthy that students graduated from religious seminaries were making their mark in higher education fields.

Students of seminaries have been given a chance to advance in life by providing them equal opportunities, he added.

He said positive consultations will be held on the suggestions of religious scholars in this conference.

He said that the government had no objection over several proposals given by the religious scholars today and it was good that all schools of thought in Pakistan were represented here.

About Jamiat Ulama-e Islam Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the minister said he was a respectable leader and his suggestions will be given due importance and a solution would eventually be found.

“We also have to play our role in matters related to law and order in the country.Countering terrorism and creating awareness about it is very important,” he added.

He stated that a separate meeting would be held in this regard soon.

At the end, the minister recited a poem of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan.