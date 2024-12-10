Madrassa registration bill sparks dispute between JUI-F and govt

, Chief of the Pakistan Ulema Council, has clarified that the government has not interfered in seminaries since introducing a new registration system in 2019.

Ashrafi stated that 18,600 seminaries are now registered with the Ministry of Education, and 10 boards have agreed to the registration process. He dismissed claims of government intervention, asserting, "We are custodians of Madaris and won’t allow interference."

In response to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's criticism, Ashrafi remarked that if Fazl seeks registration under the Ministry of Industries, it is a matter between him and the government.

The controversy over the Madrassa Registration Bill intensified after the President deferred signing the legislation. Fazlur Rehman accused the government of attempting to create divisions among clerics through selective consultations, labeling it a conspiracy.

Rehman reiterated that the JUI-F's stance is not for personal interests but to protect the rights of all madrassas and scholars, warning the government against politicizing the issue.