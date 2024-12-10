Maintenance of Unit 1-2 at 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant completed

ISLAMABAD - The C-level maintenance of Unit1 and 2 at the 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has successfully completed, marking a significant achievement in the plant’s operational efficiency. The maintenance work was carried out with exceptional professionalism by the various departments, including Instrumentation & Control (I&C), Electrical, Mechanical and Operations, all of whom played vital roles in ensuring a seamless and timely process, said a press release issued here on Monday. The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) department also ensured a safe working environment throughout the maintenance period. The outstanding teamwork and dedication exhibited by all departments reflect the high standards upheld at Sahiwal, setting a benchmark for excellence in power generation sector, it further said. Safety in the workplace is more than just a set of rules and regulations and is crucial for protecting the well-being of employees, preventing injuries and fatalities, and ensuring a productive work environment.