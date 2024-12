ATTOCK - A man lost his life while two others, including a woman, sustained serious injuries when the rickshaw they were traveling in was hit by a Hiace near Fatehjang. Ahmad Khan died on the spot, while Zaafran and a woman were critically injured. The deceased and injured were transported to THQ Hospital Fatehjang by two ambulances of Rescue 1122. According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred due to a wrongful overtake by the Hiace driver.