Murder suspect shot dead in Faisalabad court

FAISALABAD - An accused in a murder case was by rivals in district and sessions courts here on Monday.

Accused Ali Imran s/o Anwar, of Chak No 244 Waseer, along with co-accused Asgar and Hasan had been brought to the court by police to present them before Judge Muhammad Awais in a murder case registered with Roshan Wala police, when his rival Saqlain s/o Zafar of the same village opened fire on them. As a result, bullets hit Ali Imran who died on the spot. The accused, Saqlain, was arrested by the police and the body was removed to mortuary for autopsy. CPO Kamran Adil and other police officers reached the site and collected forensic evidence.

Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from CPO Kamran Adil. Meanwhile, after murder incident in courts’ premises here, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed for making foolproof security arrangements in and outside the tehsil & district courts in the Faisalabad region. According to police spokesperson, in a circular issued to CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of three districts - Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh - the RPO has directed the officers to devise a comprehensive security plan in and outside the tehsil & district courts by reviewing the security arrangements personally and taking the bar members on board. He also directed for strict monitoring through CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the courts.

He directed them for body search of people through walk-through gates, metal detectors and deployment of elite and dolphin forces at suitable places to avoid any untoward incident. The RPO also directed for deployment of more police force in and outside the courts premises to thwart any untoward situation.

DACOIT LOOTING ELECTRONICS SHOP ARRESTED

A dacoit was held from an electronics shop while his accomplice fled on Monday. According to police, accused Ramazan and his accomplice entered an electronics shop on Narwala Road and starting collecting cash when someone called police helpline 15. A team of Razaabad police reached the site immediately and arrested Ramazan while his accomplice managed to escape. Police recovered Rs1.4 million in cash from the accused. A guard of a private company, who suffered injuries during the dacoity, was rushed to Allied Hospital.

Separately, a ringleader of a dacoit gang along with a co-accused was held by Satiana police. They were identified as Waseem alias Seema and Imran. Police recovered a pistol, six motorcycles and cash. A case has been registered against them.