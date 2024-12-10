Mushaal Mullick urges action against human rights violations in IIOJK

Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has drawn attention to severe human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking at an event in Islamabad on Tuesday, Mullick stated that rape is being weaponized as a tool of war in the occupied region, with alarming rates of such incidents.

She called for urgent action to raise awareness about the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris in the territory.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their messages on International Human Rights Day, urged the global community to take concrete steps to end gross human rights violations in Palestine and IIOJK.

They condemned the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied territories by Israel, as well as the atrocities committed by Indian forces in IIOJK, emphasizing the need for international intervention.