Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mushaal Mullick urges action against human rights violations in IIOJK

Mushaal Mullick urges action against human rights violations in IIOJK
Web Desk
5:56 PM | December 10, 2024
National

Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has drawn attention to severe human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking at an event in Islamabad on Tuesday, Mullick stated that rape is being weaponized as a tool of war in the occupied region, with alarming rates of such incidents.

She called for urgent action to raise awareness about the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris in the territory.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their messages on International Human Rights Day, urged the global community to take concrete steps to end gross human rights violations in Palestine and IIOJK.

They condemned the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and other occupied territories by Israel, as well as the atrocities committed by Indian forces in IIOJK, emphasizing the need for international intervention.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024