National assembly to host key secretaries’ meeting

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Secretariat is set to host the 18th Speakers’ Conference at the Parliament House after a gap of ten years, underscoring its commitment to strengthening parliamentary collaboration and addressing legislative challenges.

The much-anticipated event, last held in 2014, is tentatively scheduled for December 19 and 20, 2024, and will gather Speakers and Presiding Officers of Pakistan’s legislatures to develop a shared vision for legislative progress.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who chaired the 17th Speakers’ Conference in 2014, will oversee this significant forum, marking a decade of efforts to enhance legislative practices in Pakistan. The upcoming conference aims to equip parliamentary institutions to address both current and future challenges effectively while fostering greater cooperation among legislatures.

In preparation, a Secretaries’ Conference will take place on December 11, 2024, at the Parliament House. This preparatory session, a time-honored parliamentary tradition, will finalize the agenda for the 18th Speakers’ Conference and align legislative bodies. Attendees will include Secretaries from the Provincial Assemblies of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. The participants will review the implementation status of decisions from the 17th Speakers’ Conference and deliberate on proposed agenda items.

Key legislative themes for the 18th Speakers’ Conference include strengthening the Institution of Whips to ensure discipline in parliamentary proceedings, implementing the newly inserted Article 9-A of the Constitution to combat climate change, and reforming legislative procedures to enhance transparency and efficiency. Other agenda items involve establishing a credible Virtual Parliament to improve accessibility, fostering stronger ties between Parliament and the People, and revising Rules of Procedure to streamline legislative processes.

The institution of the Speakers’ Conference traces its origins to 1921, with the first held in Simla under Mr. Frederick Whyte, Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. Over the years, it has become a cornerstone of inter-parliamentary dialogue and collaboration in Pakistan, continuing its legacy of legislative innovation and cooperation.