Tuesday, December 10, 2024
National Savings updates profit rates for special savings certificates

Web Desk
7:43 PM | December 10, 2024
Business

The National Savings, also known as Qaumi Bachat, has revised profit rates for its popular Special Savings Certificates in November 2024, providing an attractive investment option for small and medium investors seeking secure returns.

Special Savings Certificates are a three-year investment plan offering bi-annual profits. The updated profit rate for the first five six-month periods is 11.60%, providing Rs5,800 for every Rs100,000 invested. For the sixth and final period, the rate rises to 12.60%, yielding Rs6,300 per Rs100,000.

Active Taxpayers (ATL) will incur a 15% withholding tax on profits, while non-filers face a higher tax rate of 30%.

This flexible scheme, with no maximum investment limit, offers a reliable option for those looking to generate steady, bi-annual income from their savings.

