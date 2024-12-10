New Gwadar Int’l Airport, epitome of innovative craftsmanship, reveals report

Gwadar - New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is a symbol of bewitching splendour that features bird-shaped building structure, high-tech interior & exterior, awesome arrival & departure areas, eye-catchy lounges, airy and lit-up refreshment areas, boarding spaces and seating arrangements.

Clean and shiny flooring set the mood cheerful prompting to fill eyes with state-of-the-art beauty that testifies craftsmanship of designers and engineers.

NGIA’s construction craftsmanship gave a serendipitous experience prioritized by mindfulness, diversity and inclusion, and convenience.

Airport spaces were up to include the highly directional flow of visitors (the drive to the gates or the exit), the cyclic nature of the occupancy peaks, the heterogeneity of the user group (business travel, vacation travel, family groups, diverse ethnic and demographic groups).

“The major stressors at airports are typically the inability to control ones’ environment or understand what’s expected at the airport, the stress of meeting the time, and the generic stress of the crowds and noise.

NGIA design can ameliorate all these issues,” CAA official told Gwadar Pro.

“Inclusivity, respect for cultures and specific seating environment appear catered well at the airport considering the 24 hours operating schedule,” he added.

“Hopefully we see bustling lounges, lively bars, restful nooks, interesting shopping, active play areas and comfortable areas to gather soon,” another official said.

The system inside the airport allows travellers to navigate with convenience using clear signage, sight lines, way finding systems, and intuitive layouts to simplify the travel experience.

Incorporated with technology throughout, the airport will improve the user experience, such as interactive kiosks for check-in, digital signage, and automated baggage handling systems.

“The ceiling design, as well as the skylights and vertical openings, guarantee natural light access during the day, which creates an interesting effect in terms of spatiality,” Chinese official told Gwadar Pro.

Situated 26 kilometres east of Gwadar City, the airport is linked to the city and the national highway network by the East Bay Expressway, a six-lane, 19-km roadway funded by China.

This connectivity is vital for seamless logistics and trade facilitation.

Spanning 4,300 acres, the airport site includes a runway capable of accommodating large aircraft, alongside a modern terminal building covering 14,000 square meters.

NGIA symbolises a significant milestone in Pakistan’s aviation sector, underscoring the enduring partnership between China and Pakistan in driving regional development.

One of the most notable features setting Gwadar International Airport apart is its state-of-the-art landing system, representing a pinnacle of modern aviation technology.

Engineered to accommodate large aircraft like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, this advanced system ensures the smooth and secure landing of flights, reinforcing Gwadar’s position as a hub of innovation and progress in the aviation realm.

“China-aided New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is going to serve a dynamic precursor for spin-off effects on development horizons of Gwadar as well as Balochistan,” Khalid Ahmed Baloch, local trader doing hotel business in Gwadar told Gwadar Pro.

Owing to its geostrategic and geo-economic position, NGIA is also set to furnish a positive role in boosting international trade. It will create a crucial link between businesses and various global markets, greatly expanding their potential customer base.

Meanwhile, the economic impact of NGIA also goes beyond its immediate boundary. Local businesses like hotels, restaurants, vehicle rental agencies, and taxi services will benefit significantly from NGIA’s presence resulting in more job opportunities and higher wages in these sectors.