NHA directs to remove Capital Smart City interchange’s boards from M-2

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has decided to change the name of interchange given to a private housing society on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and also directed to immediately close illegal entry points created by said developer on the motorway.

NHA under its regulations had allowed Future Developments Holdings (Pvt) Limited — commonly known as Capital Smart City to construct an interchange on the aforementioned motorway but under strict terms and conditions.

However, it was observed that the said housing society without fulfilling its commitments and prior approval of the road authority, not only created unauthorized entry and exit points on main motorway but also violated the approved design for the proposed interchange.

NHA came under fire on multiple forums due to non-compliance of its regulations in letter and spirit as people accused the road authority for favouring the property giant by allowing to use unauthorized entry and exit points without constructing a proper interchange and other violations. As the said motorway is being managed by the M/s MORE (Pvt) Limited on public private partnership arrangements with NHA, the incumbent member finance Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah has called a meeting of all stakeholders including M/s MORE, society’s owners, Member NHA Central Zone and others.

In the meeting he explained that besides following all rules and regulations in allowing a direct access from the motorway to Capital Smart City, the road authority is under fire due to non-adherence of approved design.

He urged the private builder, NHA officers and M/s MORE to strictly follow the rules and regulations in this regard as no violation would be tolerated in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that approval to build its own interchange to Capital Smart City is first in its kind as there was no such practice in the past.

The meeting decided to change the name of interchange reflecting the local theme and directed to immediately remove all sign boards depicting the name Capital Smart City Interchange till finalization of a new name, which will be approved by the competent authority.

Sources informed that as the interchange would be built as deposit work with the financing of the capital smart city and the society is asked to arrange the funds and directed to deposit in NHA whenever required.

In the meantime, the M/s MORE was also directed to speed up the construction of interchange as per approved drawing and design.

The executive board of the NHA in 2019 approved a policy to allow direct access for ‘private entities’ on its controlled access road network like motorways, expressways and link roads. Earlier, an interchange to approach the controlled access network was only possible through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) with the approval of the federal government but after this policy the private entities like housing societies, medical cities, commercial hubs, factory outlets and theme parks were also allowed to construct interchanges at motorways but with their own resources by following certain terms and conditions.