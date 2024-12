Pakistan's Nooh Dastgir Butt has made history at the Asian in Tashkent, setting a new Asian record in the 120+ kg category.

Nooh achieved the milestone by lifting an astounding 400 kilograms in the squat event, earning his first gold medal in the championship.

With competitions in the bench press, deadlift, and overall categories still ongoing, Nooh remains a strong contender for additional honors.