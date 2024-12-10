NovaMed crowned champions of Premier Super Cricket League

LAHORE - NovaMed clinched the title of the 8th Premier Super Cricket League by defeating defending champions NetSol in the grand final played here at the LCCA Ground.

Batting first, NovaMed batted with authority and set a decent target of 154 runs in the allotted overs. In response, NetSol team was bowled out for 103 runs, falling short of the target. NovaMed bowlers bowled brilliantly and guided their side to an impressive victory.

Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, along with other dignitaries including Azhar Zaidi, Faheem Mukhtar Butt, Mian Mubeen and others, distributed trophies and medals to the winning and runner-up teams. The players, who delivered standout performances throughout the league, were also honored with individual awards. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem congratulated the winning team and wished good luck to runners-up and other participating teams and hoped that they would work harder and try to emerge title winners in the next events.

Sharing his views, Chief Organiser Faheem Mukhtar Butt expressed gratitude to all participants and management for their discipline, which ensured the event’s success. He also announced that two more tournaments are planned before Ramadan, as part of this year’s schedule of three tournaments.