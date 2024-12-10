Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Korangi Crossing area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.  According to details, a rashly driven truck hit three motorcycles near Korangi Crossing area of Karachi. As a result, one person died on the spot. The three other persons were also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were taken to nearby hospital. The truck driver after committing crime fled the scene. The police also reached the spot and started investigation.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024