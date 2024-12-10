One killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI - One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Korangi Crossing area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday. According to details, a rashly driven truck hit three motorcycles near Korangi Crossing area of Karachi. As a result, one person died on the spot. The three other persons were also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were taken to nearby hospital. The truck driver after committing crime fled the scene. The police also reached the spot and started investigation.