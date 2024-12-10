Pak-China Hospital in Gwadar serves 21,000 patients in 7 months

ISLAMABAD - More than 21,000 patients, especially women and children, have received free medical services at the Pak-China Friendship Hospital (PCFH) in Gwadar since its launch and operation over the last seven months.

The number of patients has surged due to the high-quality, no-cost healthcare services provided.

Patients seeking treatment in areas such as gynaecology, orthopaedics, neurology, gastroenterology, cancer care, dentistry, paediatrics, infectious diseases, diabetes, and hypertension have been flocking to PCFH, which is hailed as a model public good program under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“Creating a hundred percent paperless environment has ensured convenience, ease, and comfort for patients, particularly those from the illiterate coastal community, preventing them from getting caught in lengthy and complicated procedures,” said Aslam Khan, PCFH Operations Manager, in an interview with Gwadar Pro.

“If Pak-China Friendship Hospital (PCFH) Gwadar had not been operational, I could have lost my second child during the final stages of labour,” said Aaman Tasleeem Baloch, who came to the hospital for a routine check-up on December 7.

In an interview with Gwadar Pro, she explained, “The free medical care provided during my second pregnancy at PCFH ensured a safe delivery, and I was blessed with a healthy daughter who is now three months old.” Aaman Tasleeem Baloch is just one of many patients who have benefited from the hospital’s free services. The hospital provides seamless medical care not only to Gwadar’s local population but also to people from surrounding areas, offering state-of-the-art medical equipment, a conducive environment, and hassle-free amenities.

In addition to gynaecology, PCFH is dedicated to treating patients in orthopaedics, neurology, gastroenterology, cancer, dentistry, paediatrics, neonatal medicine, and family medicine.

Built at a cost of $100 million, with financing from the Chinese government under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the hospital is equipped with 150 beds and a fully functional Outpatient Department (OPD), winning the hearts of the local people.

Spanning over 68 acres of land, the hospital was established under the Gwadar Development Authority’s (GDA) Business Plan.

It consists of six blocks: a medical block, a residential block, a nursing block, a paramedical institute block, a medical college block, and a central laboratory block, along with other allied facilities, medical equipment, and machinery.

After completion, the hospital was handed over to the Gwadar Development Authority and is now managed and operated by the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN), a non-profit organisation that serves the ailing community.

Nadir Ali Baloch, Deputy Manager of Administration at PCFH, said the hospital’s “Help Desk Initiative,” launched on September 16, has been providing health services to communities throughout the coastal area and other localities such as Turbat, Jiwani, Surbandar, and Catcheh, as well as distant districts.

“The Help Desk Initiative operates as a ‘One Window Facility,’ where patients can get information on doctor appointments, medical tests, and emergency aid, all free of cost,” he added.

In response to a query, Baloch explained that the hospital had already made significant strides in providing health services to the local community with the opening of the Outpatient Department (OPD), marking a milestone in offering state-of-the-art, no-cost medical care to Gwadar’s impoverished residents.

The hospital’s mammography service, aimed at treating cancer patients, is progressing at full speed.

The service includes screening mammography, diagnostic mammography, ductography, and needle localization, all provided by dedicated female technologists under the supervision of a radiologist, he added.