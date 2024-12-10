Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan vows to strengthen ties with Afghanistan

Pakistan vows to strengthen ties with Afghanistan
Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb yesterday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Foreign Office. During the meeting, they discussed the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial relations. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, the candidate of Egypt for the office of Director General UNESCO, Dr. Khaled El-Enany called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. During the meeting, they reaffirmed the historic brotherly ties between Pakistan and Egypt and strong commitment to strengthening these relations. Ishaq Dar and Dr. El-Enany discussed the importance of cultural exchanges and cooperation in multilateral platforms including UNESCO.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024