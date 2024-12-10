Pakistan vows to strengthen ties with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb yesterday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Foreign Office. During the meeting, they discussed the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial relations. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, the candidate of Egypt for the office of Director General UNESCO, Dr. Khaled El-Enany called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. During the meeting, they reaffirmed the historic brotherly ties between Pakistan and Egypt and strong commitment to strengthening these relations. Ishaq Dar and Dr. El-Enany discussed the importance of cultural exchanges and cooperation in multilateral platforms including UNESCO.