PM condoles six Turkish soldiers’ martyrdom in Isparta copter accident

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his condolences to Turkiye President, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, the Turkish nation and bereaved families on the martyrdom of six Turkish soldiers in a helicopter accident occurred in Isparta. The prime minister expressed his sentiments in a post on his official X formerly Twitter handle. “Deeply saddened to learn of the martyrdom of six Turkish soldiers in a helicopter accident in Isparta today. I extend my heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation, especially, the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy,” the prime minister said.