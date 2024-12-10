PM emphasises stronger Pak-Qatar trade, investment ties

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed the need for Pakistan and Qatar to promote their bilateral economic, trade and investment relationships to translate bilateral ties into mutually beneficial cooperation.

“I am waiting for His Highness (Emir of Qatar)’s visit to Pakistan that will promote brotherly relations and convert the relations to the level, where we seek investments for mutually beneficial projects,” the PM said while addressing the National Day of Qatar reception hosted here by the Qatari Embassy.

The PM said the Emir of Qatar was very keen and committed to promote investments in Pakistan as during his last visit to Qatar, the latter had productive meetings that garnered fruitful discussions.

Shehbaz Sharif spotlighted the fact that Qatar was very forthcoming in encouraging Pakistani youth highly skilled in information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We are making a holistic programme to send them (Pakistani skilled-youth) to Qatar and they will be great ambassadors of Pakistan in Qatar,” he added.

He said with the commitment that these bonds of friendship between the two brotherly nations were unbreachable, and both the nations would together further strengthen their bilateral relations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the nation and Emir of State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on their national day and praised the young and dynamic leadership of the Emir for remarkable progress made by the country.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan and Qatar were two brotherly nations sharing fraternal bonds. “The FIFA World Cup successful hosting speaks volume of commitment and energy of His Highness,” he said.

The Prime Minister also extended his gratitude to the Emir of State of Qatar and his sister Sheikha Al-Mayassa Bint Hamad Al Thani for facilitating successful and remarkable hosting of the exhibition titled “Manzar : Art and Architecture of Pakistan from the 1940s to Today” inaugurated by him at the National Museum of Qatar.

The PM while winding up his speech provided the update on his recent telephonic interaction with his Lebanese counterpart who assured his all-out support for safe evacuation of some 250 stranded Pakistani pilgrims in Damascus through land route.

In his message on the occasion, the Ambassador of Qatar said that the bilateral relations between Qatar and Pakistan are founded on mutual respect and have seen remarkable progress in the fields of trade, investment, education, culture and other areas of common interest.

He also said that Qatar is committed to advancing and expanding cooperation to benefit both the nations.