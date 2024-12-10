PM of Pacific nation Tonga abruptly resigns

Nuku’alofa, Tonga - Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni abruptly resigned on Monday, his office and parliament officials said, stepping down in the wake of a power struggle with the Pacific nation’s royal family.

“Yes, the prime minister has resigned but we’re not sure what happens next,” parliament official Rhonda Hufanga told AFP. Sovaleni told parliament he would quit just moments before lawmakers decided his future in a vote of no confidence. It was not immediately clear who would replace Sovaleni, who has occupied the top job since 2021, although the no confidence vote was led by rival and veteran politician ‘Aisake Eke. Asked to confirm Sovaleni’s resignation, a spokeswoman from the prime minister’s office told AFP: “It’s true.” Tonga has been a constitutional monarchy since the late 19th century.