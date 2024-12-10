PM orders crackdown against elements spreading chaos

Shehbaz Sharif directs authorities to provide resources to task force formed to take action against those involved in unrest, vandalism in Islamabad. Wants federal prosecution service under ministry of law. Seeks Lebanese PM’s support for immediate evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to take swift actions against those involved in recent unrest, vandalism and chaos and damaging both public and private properties in Islamabad. However, he directed to make it sure that no innocent and law-abiding citizen was arrested during the crackdown against those spreading chaos.

While chairing a review meeting on law and order situation, the prime minister stressed that the government will not allow anyone to disrupt the stability of the rapidly improving economy through chaos.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also ordered to make the process of identifying those inciting disorder more effective and to gather solid evidence against them. “Provide all necessary resources to the task force formed to take action against such elements,” he said. The prime minister also instructed to bring the Federal Prosecution Service under the Ministry of Law. He also asked the relevant authorities to complete the Islamabad Jail construction at the earliest and ensure immediate release of funds for this purpose.

During the meeting, it was informed that the scope of the Islamabad Safe City project was being expanded besides increasing the number of Safe City cameras.

The meeting was also informed that the Islamabad Jail building will be completed by March next year.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Coordinator to PM Rana Ihsan Afzal and other high officials.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to formulate an action plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis, wishing to return from Syria, via neighboring countries as soon as possible. The prime minister was chairing a meeting held here to review the current situation of Syria and safe evacuation of Pakistanis present in that country.

He said:”All possible steps should be taken to ensure the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria.”

“The safety of Pakistanis’ lives and property in Syria is our top priority,” the prime minister said while instructing to utilize all available resources for this purpose. He also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus to establish an information desk and a helpline to facilitate the Pakistanis.

Until the security situation improves, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Crisis Management Unit and information desks at Pakistani embassies in Syria and its neighboring countries should remain operational round-the-clock, the prime minister directed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials from relevant departments.

PM seeks Lebanese support for evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Syria

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati and sought his personal intervention and support for immediate evacuation of Pakistani nationals, stranded in Syria, through Beirut.

Najib Mikati assured the Prime Minister that Lebanon would wholeheartedly welcome Pakistani nationals from Syria and extend all possible support to them in their safe return home.

While reiterating condemnation in the strongest terms of Israel’s military aggression against Lebanon, Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He welcomed the ceasefire agreement for Lebanon and called for a similar ceasefire agreement for the people of Palestine.

Noting the brotherly and warm relations between Lebanon and Pakistan, Prime Minister stated that the entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with the people of Lebanon during these challenging times. In this spirit, he noted, Pakistan provided humanitarian assistance to its brothers and sisters in Lebanon and stood ready to provide all possible support in future as well.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati thanked Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s unflinching support and principled position on Israel’s military aggression against Lebanon. He noted that this exemplified the warm and brotherly ties between the two nations.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Pakistan’s Ambassadors in Syria and Lebanon and instructed them to extend all possible assistance and cooperation to the stranded Pakistanis in Syria and facilitate their safe return home.