PM reaffirms resolve to enhance Pakistan-Qatar business ties

Islamabad - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance trade, investment and business ties with Qatar.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in connection with the Qatar’s National Day, he said Pakistan and Qatar are brotherly nations having strong fraternal bonds. Extending heartfelt congratulations to the Emir and the people of Qatar, he said under the dynamic and prudent leadership of Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar has achieved remarkable progress.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar over the successful organization of the World Cup Football Tournament. Shehbaz Sharif also recalled his recent visit to Doha, where he inaugurated a Pakistani exhibition organized by the esteemed sister of the Emir of Qatar. He expressed his gratitude to both Emir of Qatar and his sister for organizing the exhibition.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Qatar’s continued support in fostering the talents of Pakistan’s young IT experts.

He said Pakistan is implementing several comprehensive programmes to send skilled IT professionals to Qatar, who will serve as excellent ambassadors for the country.

Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan, saying that his visit will significantly enhance mutual relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also cut the cake in connection with the Qatar’s National Day.