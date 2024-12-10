Police arrest 11 involved in various crimes

Attock - Police have arrested eleven individuals allegedly involved in various crimes and booked them under the relevant laws. All suspects have been sent behind bars following their apprehension.

In the first case, police arrested Khurram Shahzad, Noaman, and Jaffar Ali Shah for blackmailing Muhammad Arif, a resident of Ghorghushti, and extorting Rs. 1.5 million from him. In another case, police apprehended two proclaimed offenders, Muhammad Azam and Ehtisham ul Haq, who were wanted in multiple cases.

Additionally, six gamblers were arrested in a separate operation. Police recovered cash and cell phones from the suspects during the raid. All accused are now in custody, with investigations underway.