Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Police arrest robber in Phool Nagar

NEWS WIRE
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR  -  The police on Monday arrested a robber involved in heinous crimes in injured condition during encounter in Phool Nagar under jurisdiction of Saddar Police station. The police spokesman said the robber had been identified as Kawish alias Kashi. The police team tried to stop three motorcycle riders on a check post, he said, adding they opened fired on the police team. In retaliation, a robber got injures while the other two managed escaped, he added. The spokesman said the police arrested the injured robber and recovered a motorbike and pistol from his custody.

