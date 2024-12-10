Political scenario & Bilawal Bhutto

The old adage, “believe what you see,” doesn’t always hold true. Here, I emphasize not to believe what you see—it may simply be a pressure tactic to shift the burden of political responsibilities onto the PML-N, responsibilities it assumed after the 2024 elections. A flurry of political activity these days hints at something brewing, as meetings and statements from the power corridors and political stakeholders capture attention. Just hours after Bilawal Bhutto met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar visited Zardari House in the capital to address a key ally’s concerns and discuss ways to bridge party disparities. During the meeting, Dar assured Bilawal that the PML-N would promptly resolve the PPP’s reservations. Both sides agreed that “PPP and government committees will meet to resolve the issues between the PPP and the government.” The meeting included key figures such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti. These back-to-back political meetings have fueled speculation that Bilawal Bhutto might be the new favorite for the premiership. Under his leadership, the PPP has experienced some resurgence, especially among younger voters and progressive circles. Bilawal has gained support for his stance on social justice, human rights, democracy, and his performance in office. However, his national appeal remains limited compared to competitors like Imran Khan, who enjoys broad urban support, and Shahbaz Sharif, the current prime minister, known for his administrative expertise and the strong backing of the PML-N. Additionally, Pakistan’s political landscape is deeply influenced by the establishment, presenting another challenge for Bilawal. Expanding the PPP’s presence beyond Sindh, where it dominates, remains a formidable task, particularly as the party struggles to gain traction in Punjab. There are three key reasons why Bilawal Bhutto path to become Pakistan’s next prime minister is tricky: 1. National Finance Commission (NFC) Award: The PPP is reluctant to amend the NFC award due to political, economic, and regional concerns. The party fears any changes could reduce Sindh’s share of federal resources, weakening its political stronghold. Revising the award may also strain inter-provincial relations, especially between Sindh and Punjab. The PPP views the current NFC allocation, which grants provinces fiscal autonomy, as a significant success and is determined to preserve it. 2. International Debt Servicing: The PPP has consistently criticized unrestrained borrowing and austerity measures, which clash with the establishment’s focus on economic stability through external financing. The party advocates for debt relief, reconfiguration, and fair repayment schedules, contrasting with the establishment’s preference for securing loans under lenient conditions. The PPP’s approach often emphasizes negotiations with international creditors, but this strategy has frequently placed it at odds with the establishment’s priorities. 3. Water Distribution Issues: The PPP has been vocal about equitable water distribution, particularly in Sindh, often highlighting breaches of water-sharing agreements. It stresses the need for equitable allocation under the Indus Water Treaty. However, the establishment has criticized the PPP for politicizing water disputes, arguing that such issues should be addressed through technical, non-political means. Critics claim that the PPP’s canal policies exacerbate inter-provincial tensions and undermine national unity. For the PPP, these challenges are the elephant in the room, impossible to ignore—at least in the current tenure. The recent consultations and meetings indicate a focus on ensuring the PML-N shoulders its responsibilities. To maintain its position, the PML-N must deliver on the promises it made during the elections. Addressing economic challenges—such as inflation, unemployment, and fiscal deficits—should be its top priority. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif must seize the moment. As the saying goes, one man’s loss is another man’s gain. By connecting the dots and charting a clear course, the PML-N can fulfill its role in government and solidify its standing.

Muneezay Moeed