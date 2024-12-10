Post-mortem of elephant “Sonu” conducted

KARACHI - A post-mortem of the elephant, Sonu, passed away at the Safari Park of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, was conducted on Monday under the supervision of Dr.Ghulam Mustafa from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, with the assistance of the veterinary staff of the KMC. Samples from various parts of the elephant’s body were taken to determine the cause of her sudden death, said a statement issued by the KMC. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab had ordered a complete investigation into the death of the elephant found dead at the Safari Park and had expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. He announced that a full post-mortem would be carried out to determine whether the death was natural or caused by some accident.