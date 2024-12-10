Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPP, PML-N sit together to resolve differences

PPP, PML-N sit together to resolve differences
SHAFQAT ALI
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) struggle to resolve differences as the two allies launched negotiations yesterday to cool down the atmosphere.

A Coordination Committee meeting between PPP and the PML-N was held at the Governor Annexe Punjab House, highlighting the persistent challenges in bridging differences between the two major coalition partners.

The PPP delegation, led by Raja Pervez Ashraf and including key figures such as Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, and Syed Murad Ali Shah, faced their PML-N counterparts led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, with Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Ahad Cheema playing prominent roles.

Despite the high-profile presence, sources said the two sides struggled to find consensus on critical issues, leaving the coalition at an impasse.

“The two parties will brief their leadership on the negotiations. The government has promised to resolve the issues raised by the PPP,” an insider told The Nation.

SC rejects govt plea to let military courts announce verdicts on trials of civilians

The meeting underscored the need for collaboration to address governance and policy challenges, participants acknowledged the lingering disagreements.

Amid this backdrop of political discord, PPP leaders warned that the discord risks undermining the government’s credibility and progress on urgent issues, including economic reforms, political stability, and human rights advancements.

Insiders said that the two parties are hoping for a resolution that balances their mutual interests and delivers on their promises to the people of Pakistan.

Over the weekend, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had convened a virtual meeting of the PPP Committee on National Issues to deliberate on “significant challenges” facing the nation.

During the meeting, it was decided that the PPP Committee on National Issues would meet with the government’s committee to seek a resolution on pressing matters.  The discussion aims to address long-standing tensions between the PPP and coalition partner, the PML-N.

PM orders crackdown against elements spreading chaos

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met Bilawal to address differences between the two parties. Tensions have risen between the PPP and PML-N due to what Bilawal has described as unfulfilled commitments and exclusion from critical decision-making processes.

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1733721468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024