PSL 10 player draft set for January 11, 2025

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced that the players’ draft for its landmark 10th edition will take place on January 11, 2025. The announcement was made via a 26-second promo shared on the league’s social media platforms with the caption, “The countdown begins.”

Sources revealed that a meeting later this week will address key matters related to the league, including the registration of domestic and international players, which is set to commence soon.

Franchises have proposed holding the draft abroad—either in England or Dubai—to enhance the league’s global appeal. They also emphasized the need to recruit high-profile foreign players, particularly those overlooked in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) assured franchises of efforts to secure prominent overseas talent and provide financial support for acquiring top international players.

Additionally, franchise representatives have requested the PCB to coordinate with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the participation of English cricketers in the upcoming season.