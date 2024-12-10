PTA launches cybersecurity awareness week to promote digital safety

The (PTA) has initiated Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024, running from December 9 to 15, to enhance awareness of among individuals and organizations.

The campaign highlights key areas such as online security, data privacy, and the legal framework of cybercrimes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

Throughout the week, the PTA will host expert discussions to provide essential knowledge on countering emerging cyber threats.

Citizens, businesses, and educational institutions have been invited to participate by engaging with PTA’s social media platforms and amplifying the campaign’s content to strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity landscape.