Tuesday, December 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTA launches cybersecurity awareness week to promote digital safety

PTA launches cybersecurity awareness week to promote digital safety
Web Desk
6:19 PM | December 10, 2024
National

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has initiated Cybersecurity Awareness Week 2024, running from December 9 to 15, to enhance awareness of digital safety among individuals and organizations.

The campaign highlights key areas such as online security, data privacy, and the legal framework of cybercrimes under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

Throughout the week, the PTA will host expert discussions to provide essential knowledge on countering emerging cyber threats.

Citizens, businesses, and educational institutions have been invited to participate by engaging with PTA’s social media platforms and amplifying the campaign’s content to strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity landscape.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024