PTI ready to talk to humans or angels: Omar

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed its willingness to initiate talks with anyone to resolve the ongoing political issues.

“The PTI is is ready to engage in negotiations with anyone, whether human or angel, to resolve the ongoing political issues,” said PTI leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, while talking to media outside the Peshawar High Court premises here on Monday.

He, however, made it clear that if the demands are not met, the party will resort to launching a civil disobedience movement.

Omar revealed that a negotiating committee was formed following a meeting with PTI’s founder on December 5. The committee comprises Ayub himself, Hamid Raza, and Salman Akram Raja. This committee will push for the dismissal of cases filed against PTI leaders and workers. He accused the government of using modern weapons against peaceful protesters and noted a sharp increase in the number of first information reports (FIR) filed against PTI members.

He claimed that his car and the cash inside it had gone missing. He also revealed that he was attacked with a shell on the Hazara Motorway, and when he questioned the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Police, they were unable to provide answers.

He further shared that he had filed a request for an FIR against the IG of Islamabad at the Haripur police station. “The IG of KP and the Chief Secretary are trembling,” he added.