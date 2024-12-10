Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Punjab cabinet approves Rs 3.44 bn for expanding Model Bazaars to 13 districts

Web Desk
12:08 PM | December 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The Punjab provincial cabinet has approved an increased budget of Rs. 3.44 billion, surpassing the initially proposed Rs. 2.5 billion, to establish Model Bazaars in 13 additional districts. This move aims to meet public demands, support local businesses, and provide relief from rising living costs.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lauded the success of existing Model Bazaars, which offer essential goods at prices lower than government-set rates. These markets not only assist millions in managing household expenses but also create employment opportunities.

The new initiative will allow small businesses to rent subsidized spaces starting at Rs. 10,000 per month, fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth. Currently, 36 bazaars operate across 24 districts, including 10 in Lahore, providing a clean and organized shopping experience at reduced prices.

The newly announced locations include Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Narowal, Jhelum, Chiniot, Sharaqpur, Wazirabad, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bhalwal, Pattoki, Jaranwala, and Chunian. This expansion is expected to further ease economic pressures on the public while bolstering local commerce.

SCCI, GGH sign accord to provide best healthcare facilities to traders

