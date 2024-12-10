Ratta Amral police bust robbers gang  

Rawalpindi - The Ratta Amral Police have apprehended a three-member gang involved in multiple robbery incidents.

The police recovered Rs 110,000 in stolen money, along with weapons and a motorcycle used in the robberies, from the accused—Najibullah, Zeeshan, and Noman. The suspects will be sent to jail for an identity parade.

In a separate operation, the police arrested proclaimed offender Noman, who, along with his accomplices, was responsible for stabbing a citizen, Khalid, to death and injuring Asif and Arshad in July this year. His five accomplices are already in custody.