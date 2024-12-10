Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Rescue-1122 stays alert during Murree snowfall

Monitoring Report
December 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -  District Emergency Service Rescue-1122 has remained on high alert, actively assisting in Murree during the ongoing snowfall.  

Rescue-1122 in Murree is providing timely responses to road traffic accidents, medical emergencies, and other critical situations in line with the district administration’s “season snowfall emergency cover plan.” The service is prioritizing medical aid and road accident responses during the snowfall.  

Media Coordinator Muhammad Usman informed that emergency transfers of critically ill patients from Civil Hospital Murree to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad are also being carried out swiftly when required. He added that the Rescue-1122 control room is operational 24/7, ensuring immediate relief operations for every call received on the helpline.  

A Rescue 1122 Murree spokesperson confirmed that the service is focused on ensuring the safety of citizens and providing round-the-clock support in case of emergencies.  

The district administration has also completed snow clearance on roads after the first snowfall of the season and set up Facilitation Centers at 13 locations to guide and provide information to tourists. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) had predicted snowfall in Murree for Sunday and Monday.

