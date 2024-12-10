Reviving ZAB’s Peoples’ Party

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) celebrated its foundation day on November 30, 2024, with functions and rallies across the country, highlighting its philosophy and achievements. Founded on November 30, 1967, in Lahore by the charismatic and visionary leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the party has historically championed democracy, social justice, and the welfare of the people. With its powerful slogan “Roti Kapra aur Makaan” (Bread, Clothing, and Shelter), the PPP became a beacon of hope for the downtrodden, the have-nots, and the marginalized sections of society. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the soul and spirit of the PPP.

Few political leaders in the world have influenced their people and the course of events as profoundly as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Few have evoked such appeal and blind adherence to their ideology as Bhutto did. He commanded unwavering loyalty among millions, inspiring them to endure immense hardships—torture, imprisonment, flogging, and even death—for the party’s ideals and democracy. His charismatic leadership and ideological commitment created an unbreakable bond between him and his followers, a bond that remains unique and unparalleled. Bhutto was a champion of the common man, speaking their language and becoming their voice. His popularity is so deeply rooted that even those who never saw him are ready to sacrifice everything for his ideals and legacy.

I vividly recall an incident from the late 1980s in Bhatti Gate, Lahore, when I encountered a beggar dressed entirely in a tricolour PPP flag. Even his begging bowl was painted in the party’s colours. Curiously, I asked him if he had ever seen Bhutto or received any personal benefit from him or his party. His response left me astonished: “No, I have never seen Bhutto, nor has he given me anything, but he represents us; he is our voice.”

Bhutto’s PPP was intrinsically linked to his personality and philosophy. Without Bhutto, the PPP risks becoming a hollow entity, as his slogan “Jeay Bhutto” still resonates with the masses more than any other leader’s. While the Zardaris, Faryals, and Bilawal Bhutto attempt to carry his legacy, they lack the electrifying appeal and charisma of ZAB.

Bhutto was a tireless advocate for the power of the people. His relentless political struggle led to the resignation of the dictator Ayub Khan, proving his belief in achieving lofty ideals through struggle and persistence. Bhutto’s leadership style embodied dialogue, negotiation, and resilience; surrender and defeat were alien concepts to him. Tragically, just as the country was marching towards democracy and economic stability, Bhutto’s journey was abruptly cut short by an international conspiracy and the power-hungry General Ziaul Haq, who seized power on the dark night of July 5, 1977. This night cast an ominous shadow over the nation, plunging it into an era of darkness for eleven long years, wreaking havoc on institutions and undermining progress. Zia’s draconian rule introduced violence, drug proliferation, and a divisive political landscape, derailing the gains Bhutto had achieved. The lingering effects of his dictatorship have left Pakistan with a fragile and controlled democracy to this day.

When Bhutto assumed power on December 20, 1971, Pakistan was in disarray, reeling from the trauma of the Dhaka debacle. The economy was in ruins, and chaos stalked our cities. Despite these daunting challenges, Bhutto achieved remarkable milestones. He steered the nation out of chaos, securing the release of over 90,000 prisoners of war and the return of occupied territories from India. He gave Pakistan the 1973 Constitution—a landmark document reflecting national consensus. He fortified Pakistan’s defence, transforming it into the only Muslim nuclear power. Bhutto also championed land reforms, challenging centuries-old feudal structures, and uplifted the peasantry and labour class, giving them identity and voice. His focus on education, infrastructure, and economic revival empowered the poor.

The PPP must reconnect with Bhutto’s ideology. The party that once embodied “Roti, Kapra, aur Makaan” has lost its way, focusing more on feudal influence and rhetoric than substantive reforms. Bhutto’s pro-people policies have been relegated to oblivion. The PPP, once a popular force in Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, and AJK, is now limited to Sindh, where it has wielded unchallenged power for 16 years. Yet, the province remains a stark example of political decay, economic stagnation, and institutional neglect. While the PPP boasts of its legacy as a torchbearer of democracy, its governance in Sindh tells a tale of unkept promises and systemic failures that have left the people marginalized.

The feudal system and corruption remain the biggest obstacles to Sindh’s development. Despite spending over 10,000 billion rupees in the last 15 years (2008-2023), there has been no significant progress except for minor improvements in health and infrastructure. According to the Bureau of Statistics, 59% of those living in poor housing conditions across Pakistan are from Sindh. The literacy rate stands at a mere 57.54%, and over 7.8 million children (46%) are out of school. Many schools in rural areas are afflicted by insanitation, lack of clean drinking water, and crumbling buildings. Children in remote districts like Thar and the riverine belt are forced to learn under open skies. Public hospitals suffer from outdated machinery, absentee staff, and inadequate services.

The PPP’s stronghold remains plagued by rampant corruption, poor governance, and a deteriorating law-and-order situation. Cities and towns across Sindh are neglected, while basic infrastructure lies in ruins. Health and education systems are in decline, and the worsening law-and-order situation has made life precarious for poor villagers. Despite its resource-rich landscape, Sindh remains one of Pakistan’s poorest provinces.

This disconnect between Bhutto’s vision for empowering the downtrodden and the PPP’s current performance in Sindh raises pressing questions. How can a party that once symbolized the aspirations of the marginalized now preside over such systemic failure? The plight of the common man—whom Bhutto once inspired to dream of a better future—remains as desperate as ever, if not worse.

The story of that beggar is a reminder of the trust Bhutto earned among the masses. It is also a stark indictment of the party’s failure to uphold that legacy. The PPP must reflect on its record and rediscover the ethos of service and justice that once made it a beacon of hope for millions. Without this, the gap between its glorious past and its dismal present will only grow, and the faith of those it claims to represent will erode beyond repair.

To regain its lost stature, the PPP must emulate Bhutto’s example by prioritizing education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and law-and-order restoration. Leaders must dedicate themselves to the welfare of the masses, transcending narrow political gains. Only then can they capture the hearts and minds of the people, reviving the party’s ideological and democratic spirit.

Even decades after his death, Bhutto’s relevance endures. ZAB, clean and simple, free from corruption, scandals, or amassing fortunes, remains a benchmark for integrity and public service. His vision for a progressive, self-reliant Pakistan continues to inspire. As millions gather at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on his death anniversary every year, the contrast between Bhutto’s era and the current political landscape becomes even starker.

Bhutto’s tormentors have faded into obscurity, while his name shines brightly in Pakistan’s political history. His sacrifice, ideals, and indomitable spirit serve as a reminder of what true leadership looks like—unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people. The PPP must reclaim its founder’s ethos to restore its legacy and lead Pakistan toward a brighter future.

Qamer Soomro

The writer is a freelance columnist from Sindh.