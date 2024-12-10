Rise in remittances shows overseas Pakistanis’ confidence in govt policies: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over record increase in remittances and the reduction in the weekly inflation rate to 3.57 percent.

Chairing federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, he stated that the rise in remittances reflects the trust of overseas Pakistanis. He said this occurred despite a call for civil disobedience from a particular political party.

Emphasizing the need for political stability for economic development, the Prime Minister referred to the meeting chaired by him yesterday on the law and order situation. He said directions have been given to ensure that those who recently attempted to attack the federal capital will not be spared, while clarifying those innocent individuals will not be touched.

The Prime Minister said that Azerbaijan will invest two billion dollars in Pakistan. He mentioned that the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, during a meeting with him yesterday, emphasized that the projects should be identified and feasibility studies prepared so that the agreements can proceed.

Referring to the situation in Syria, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan's diplomatic position remained neutral on it. He said a mechanism has been evolved for the safe evacuation of about five hundred to six hundred Pakistanis from Syria via Beirut after consultations with the Prime Minister of Lebanon.